Vebo Pet Now Offers Bird Cages Online in Australia

Belmore, NSW -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- These have sufficient space to house large parrots and birds in a convenient manner. Designed with great aesthetic sense, the cages have classy appearance and can also be an excellent household décor item. These cages are being offered online by this company at very low prices, while the same cost a fortune when purchased from local stores. In addition to this, Vebo Pet also supplies huge cages appropriate for 1-2 medium sized parrots.



Vebo Pet has a team of experts that precisely checks the quality of the cages before selecting these for the online collection. Manufactured from heavy duty and pure stainless steel, the offered products are resistant to corrosion and rusting. The bars of these cages are adequately spaced so that birds don't get caught in between and get injured. There are feeding doors and feeding cups integrated with every cage.



Vebo Pet is also one of the leading suppliers of Dog Fence in Australia; http://www.vebopet.com.au/dog/dog-run-fence.html -and this category has always been a popular one among people. These fences are ideal to keep the canine well within the safe boundaries as it is not always possible to physically intervene to prevent them from crossing the predefined boundaries. The offered fences are spacious enough so that both medium and large size dogs can stay inside comfortably. Clients can also purchase shades both for small and large cages from this online store, to keep their pets safe from harmful UV rays of sun. These shades are easy to install and are offered at very affordable prices.



About Vebo Pet Supplies

Vebo Pet Supplies specialized in pet enclosure supplier and stock one of the largest range of pet cage, crates, kennels, houses and enclosures in Australia. Actively operating in the locality, they have supplied cages to the Sutherland city council, the Hawkesbury city council, the RSPCA, non-profit animal rescue squads and animal shelters. Their quality products are also used by vets, catteries, dog breeders, and pet grooming shops across Australia.



Visit: http://www.vebopet.com.au/bird/bird-cages.html to find Bird Cages Online in Australia & nearest area.