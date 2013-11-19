Belmore, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- They stock some of the most popular designs including dome top, open top, play top and other out cages with the perfect protection and comfort for the pets and the pet birds.



Vebo Pet Supplies offers the perfect castle for the pets or the pet birds with aesthetic design and great features. One can choose cage from their range based on size and shape, material, door type, play top safety and other factors that matter to the buyer.



Their bird cages come in the whole range of designs from the big sized and exquisitely designed Deluxe Open-top Metal-tube Bird Cage or the feature rich Dome top Metal-tube Bird Cage. All their cages come with the easy to assemble functionality with no screwdriver, no special tools required, which make them easier to be transported. If one needs the mobility features then their cages also come with a base with wheels for easy moving.



They also offer ferret cages in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane; http://www.vebopet.com.au/other-small-pets.html -to keep the little kittens and ferrets safe and comfortable. These ferret cages are perfect to keep pets on display in a pet store. These ferrets also come with base equipped with lockable wheels for easy moving.



About Vebo Pet Supplies

Vebo Pet Supplies specialized in pet enclosure supplier and stock one of the largest range of pet cage, crates, kennels, houses and enclosures in Australia. Actively operating in the locality, they have supplied cages to the Sutherland city council, the Hawkesbury city council, the RSPCA, non-profit animal rescue squads and animal shelters. Their quality products are also used by vets, catteries, dog breeders, and pet grooming shops across Australia.



Visit: http://www.vebopet.com.au/bird/bird-cage-accessories.html to find Bird Cages Online.