Bird Cages, the Newest Craze in Interior Decor Makes a Big Come Back Harping Bird Song from Another Era

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- Bird Cages are a blast from the past but are blending into all things new, the vintage bird cage has made a big come back harping bird song from another era.



Restoring an air of nostalgia to the home of today, the colorful designs are being snapped up from homeware stores across the country– but being used for very different reasons- than their original design!



If one is a passionate home decorator then probably already have one, or maybe two, or maybe more, and have worked out a number of ways to keep them looking gorgeous.



For many the cages are taking on their own unique style, featuring candles on a romantic evening to hosting a whimsical garden arrangement. For some they make a stunning place for light fixtures and many mothers are catching on to how well they fit into a nursery arrangement.



Mehnaz, a bird cage enthusiast from Islington used them as a centre piece for guest tables at her wedding. “ I had the small bird cages as a centre piece for my wedding guests. They looked very romantic and were perfect for the occasion."



Whatever the theme, the bird cage will fit it. Available in various shapes and sizes at Rainbow Trunk



Media Contact:

Name: Mehr Omar

http://mehromar.wordpress.com/

London, UK

mehr_omar@hotmail.com