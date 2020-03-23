Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2020 -- The expansion of global aviation industry is likely to enable growth in the global bird repellents market. Fortune Business Insights has announced a report, named "Bird Repellents Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Technology and Equipment, Chemical Repellents), Industry (Agriculture & Horticulture, Aviation, Architect and Construction, Food Processing, Gas and Oil Fields) and Geography Forecast till 2026." Major damage caused in the aviation industry is due to bird strikes. According to the Bird Strike Committee of USA, annually the U.S. civil and military aviation faces damage of approximately US$ 650 million due to wildlife and bird strike. The damage caused by bird strike is quite sevier and accounts for huge expenses. Therefore, this is anticipated to encourage the adoption of bird repellent.



To Gain More Insights into the Market with Detailed Table of Content and Figures, Click Here:



https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/bird-repellents-market-100394



List of prominent companies that are operating in the global Bird Repellents Market are:



- Avisure Pty Ltd.,

- Nexalite of America Inc.,

- AgriPro Tech (France),

- Bird Barrier (California USA),

- Bird Control Group (the Netherland)

- Fly Bird Control Products (USA),

- Bird B Gone (California USA),

- DeTect Inc.,

- com (USA),

- Bird Buffer, LLC (USA),

- Scarecrow Bio-Acoustic Systems Ltd.,

- Bird-X,

- Robin Radar Systems,

- Clear Flight Solution,

- Veisar Technologies LLC,

- OIS Advanced Technology, and Sterela.



On the basis of geography, North America holds the leading share in the global bird repellents market. The regional market is foreseen to witness expansion during the forecast period 2019-2026. Food safety is a significant factor in the region expected to contribute towards market expansion. Additionally, pigeons causing serious risk to crops in the region is likely to fuel the demand in the market. Besides this, the bird repellents market in Europe is expected to exhibit a promising CAGR. Industries in the region are facing various complications due to bird this in response is likely to facilitate the adoption of bird repellent.



Major Segmentation includes:



By Type



Technology and Equipment

Chemical Repellents

Others



By Industry



Agriculture & Horticulture

Aviation

Architect and Construction

Food Processing

Gas and Oil Fields

Others



By Geography



Increasing Crop Damage to Fuel Demand for Bird Repellent



Crop damage caused by bird and the expansion of aviation industry are a few factors expected to drive the global market over the forecast period. Additionally, increasing damage caused in the horticulture industry by bird is a factor likely to increase the growth rate in the global market.



Get Sample PDF:



https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/bird-repellents-market-100394



Certain market players have adopted a new approach to solve the problem. For instance, Blueberry Farm in Oregon U.S. installed Agrilaser Autonomics (manufactured by Bird Control Group) to serve hungry birds. Certain development is foreseen to contribute towards market expansion.



As per the New South Wales Department of Primary Industries, annually the horticulture crop production faces damage of US$ 300 million caused by bird. Bird damage is a major problem in Australia. This is anticipated to act as a driving factor and propel growth in the market.



On the flip side, the high cost associated with bird pest management is the major factor that may hamper the growth in the global market over the forecast period.



OvoControl P to Gain Higher Share in Market with Approval for Its Technology



Market players operating in the global bird repellents market are adopting new strategies to lead the market. Some companies are focusing on product and technology innovation to gain a higher share in the market. For instance, OvoControl P received approval from regulatory authorities in 2019. The approval was granted to use the company's technology to control the birth of pigeons. This would aid the organization to grow, and increase the growth rate in the market.



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:



https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/bird-repellents-market-100394