"BirdTrip App," Revolutionizing Ridesharing for Consumers, Now on Kickstarter!

Agárd, Hungary -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2020 -- The BirdTrip App promotes a democratic and open market ridesharing experience for riders and drivers by increasing competition to deliver the lowest prices. A revolutionary application, the BirdTrip App allows the ridesharing market to dictate travel fees and fare prices.



With the BirdTrip App, customers specify a travel destination, the closest available drivers are provided with the destination information, and each driver competes against the other for the rider's service by bidding fares in real-time to the rider. Early versions of the BirdTrip App allow customers to see driver bids and make a selection, while another version would allow both customers and drivers to see the bids of other competing drivers. Customers, selecting the driver and actual cost they wish to pay, will no longer pay fares dictated by the algorithm of a billion-dollar business like Uber or Lyft. Saving riders money, the BirdTrip App is a powerful and revolutionary market change for the ridesharing industry.



Revenue for the BirdTrip organization would be collected from several different sources, including potential fees on driver fare incomes, winning bids, and standard monthly usage.



Funds raised from this Kickstarter campaign will be used to support development of the BirdTrip App. Expected to be released in early June 2020, the Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at:



https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/birdtripapp/birdtrip-app-needs-your-help-for-full-commercialization

Supporters around the world can support the BirdTrip App by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as $10. But for a pledge of $20 or more, receive added rewards that may include download fee waivers and driver or rider bonus credits. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the campaign page.



About BirdTrip App

Developed by Steven Reed in Pittsburg, CA the BirdTrip App revolutionizes the ridesharing industry and supplements or replaces current, existing businesses. Reed, a passionate inventor, is dedicated to bringing his best and brightest ideas to market with the help of crowdfunding supporters.



