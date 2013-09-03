Birdwatching-Bliss.com Picks Best Birding Binoculars and Best Squirrel Proof Bird Feeder

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Bird watching is an enjoyable hobby practiced by millions around the world. Many people set out bird feeders around their homes in order to attract birds. Once a bird has learned that a home is a good source of food, it may return to that home for the rest of its life.



Bird watching enthusiast website Birdwatching-Bliss.com wants to help bird watchers get the most out of their hobby. At Birdwatching-Bliss.com, visitors will find reviews for some of the most popular bird watching tools and home accessories available today, including bird watching binoculars and bird feeders.



The goal of the site is to help anyone - even novice bird watchers - attract, identify, and enjoy birds. To do that, the site features extensive articles on a number of different aspects of bird watching, including:



-Birding binoculars

-Bird feeders

-Bird baths

-Birding apps

-Bird pictures

-Bird characteristics



Many categories feature reviews for specific bird watching products, including one article which picks the world’s best squirrel proof bird feeder. A spokesperson for Birdwatching-Bliss.com explains why squirrel proof bird feeders are so important:



“Many homeowners get a thrill out of putting food out for birds using bird feeders. Unfortunately, birds aren’t the only animals attracted to these bird feeders, and squirrels also seem to love bird food. That’s why so many companies have designed squirrel proof bird feeders that include a number of preventative features, like wire grids that close down over seed ports and durable exterior construction materials.”



Birdwatching-Bliss.com reviews six different squirrel proof bird feeders, each of which will appeal to a different type of homeowner. Once visitors have read through the reviews, they can click on each product listing to view that product on Amazon.com



Another recently-released article lists the best bird watching binoculars available online today. Bird watching binoculars are designed to be lightweight, powerful, and easy-to-carry. Some binoculars are designed specifically for bird watching, while others can be used for any type of outdoor activity that requires seeing a long ways into the distance.



As the Birdwatching-Bliss.com spokesperson explains, bird watching binoculars range in price from under $200 to over $1000:



“Bird watching can be one of the world’s cheapest hobbies, or it can be an expensive hobby. The cost of bird watching depends entirely on how much the individual is willing to spend. At our site, we review bird watching binoculars that range from under $200 in price to well over $1000. Whether bird watching on a budget or searching for a set of premium bird watching binoculars, we want to help website visitors find the perfect pair for their needs.”



About Birdwatching-Bliss.com

Birdwatching-Bliss.com is a bird watching enthusiast website that ranks and reviews some of the most popular bird watching products available online today. The website recently revealed reviews for the best squirrel proof bird feeders and best birding binoculars. For more information, please visit: http://www.birdwatching-bliss.com