Birmingham-Based Office Furniture Supplier and Refurbishment Contractor Paradigm Interiors Ltd Are Pleased to Announce Constructionline and Chas Accreditation

The award of both accreditation's provides extra peace of mind to their customers with Paradigm Interiors Ltd now being a member of two schemes supported by the Government, the construction industry, retailers and consumer protection groups.



Constructionline accreditation means that Paradigm Interiors are now a pre-qualified supplier to government standards, having passed a rigorous assessment process prior to accreditation by the Public-Private Partnership between Capita and the Department for Business Innovation & Skills.



Chas (The Contractors Health and Safety Assessment Scheme) accreditation is awarded to contractors or consultants who have been assessed as CHAS Compliant within the last 9 months. The process of acceptance has been rigorous with the criteria including assessment of Paradigm Interior’s Health and safety policy statement, their organisation for health and safety and their specific health and safety arrangements to a standard acceptable to customers and to others.



With both Chas and Constructionline providing pre-qualification for suppliers (those who provide goods and services) and to organizations (buyers) looking for suitably competent suppliers, Paradigm Interiors feel that they have taken a significant move forward with developing their business as well as accreditation providing recognition of their achievements in working to the highest industry standards.



About Paradigm Interiors, Ltd.

Paradigm Interiors Ltd specialize in office design, office fit-out, office refurbishment and office relocation and create world class workplace environments throughout the UK.