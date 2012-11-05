Birmingham Roofing Experts Ez Restoration Announce Price Reduction for Cash Strapped Homeowners

Birmingham, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2012 -- EZ Restoration LLC announces a price reduction for homeowners considering a new roof project. Company owner Gerry Rotter expressed concern that homeowners might elect to forgot these repairs in the face of current economic hardships. Rotter stated that "electing to put off these types of repairs may cause additional depreciation to their most important asset, due to continued water and wind damage." The Birmingham roofing experts announce that they have agreed to a ten-percent reduction in labor charges for customers in the Birmingham area in order to encourage investment in their property, and to balance the rising cost of materials.



In the face of a downturn in the US economy and withering personal savings, many homeowners are simply putting off major home repairs such as roofing, painting or siding, in an effort to pay the monthly bills.



As Birmingham home prices have declined an estimated 8% over the last year, and new home builders have pulled back from putting more homes on the market, homeowners will be remaining in their current residences for longer periods of time and will be required to invest in roof replacement, siding and shingles, gutter maintenance and painting. Completing these projects before structural damage can occur will ensure maximum resale value in the future.



Homeowners interested in taking advantage of this home repair savings should contact Gerry Rotter by visiting the web site at http://ez-restoration.com and on the estimate request page indicate they are interested in a project reduction. This promotion is valid for projects started prior to March 31, 2013.



About EZ Restoration

EZ Restoration is a full-service roofing solutions company based in Birmingham, Alabama that provides residential roofing, as well as soffit and fascia, siding and painting services.



You can contact us: 205-901-5860.

Gerry@ez-restoration.com

http://www.ez-restoration.com