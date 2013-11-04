Birmingham Singles Dating Service, 1 on 1 Matchmaking!

Birmingham, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- As Birmingham’s premiere dating and matchmaking service, Birmingham Singles is pleased to offer something affordable for all singles looking for that special someone. “We’re happy to provide a new avenue for local singles who are struggling to find a compatible partner to settle down with,” explains Birmingham Singles.



Birmingham Singles matchmakers understand the challenges of meeting someone special, and commit themselves to getting to know each client on a one-to-one basis to ensure they understand the needs and wants. And in doing so, the matchmakers promote a comfortable and safe opportunity for two compatible singles to meet.



“Our matchmakers believe that everyone deserves happiness. We also believe there is someone special out there for everyone,” explain Birmingham Singles matchmakers. Birmingham Singles approach is different, effective, and fresh. The matchmakers help local singles find happiness—whether it’s by guiding clients with expert dating tips or personal advice, they get clients prepared for meeting the perfect one.



Birmingham Singles’ success has been proven to work for over 25 years. “It’s not about finding clients a match, it’s about transforming their lives,” explains Birmingham Singles.



Singles who are ready to create a new life and start meeting matches who are what they’re looking for in a partner, will find success with Birmingham Singles Dating Service. “Our matchmakers work closely with each client each step of the way, because quality introductions are only one piece of the puzzle,” explains Birmingham Singles. Through extensive interviews and evaluations, the matchmakers understand what clients are looking for in a partner, and only introduce them to those who fit that criteria.



Their matchmaking services are customized and tailored to each client’s needs. At Birmingham Singles, there isn’t a cookie-cutter format; their tried and true methods have been working successfully for many years.



About Birmingham Singles Dating Service

With over 25 years of personal matchmaking, Birmingham Singles’ matchmakers work with clients to find that special someone to settle down with. Introducing clients to quality singles is the #1 priority!



Local Birmingham singles who are interested in a different approach to dating can contact a matchmaker to set up a consultation today! Call (205)206-6884 or visit: http://birmingham-singles.com