Birth Defect Drugs and Pharmaceutical Lawsuits Are the Topic of New Website Social-Policy.com

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Danziger & De Llano, a law firm based in Houston, Texas, has just launched a new website, http://www.social-policy.com/, that offers in-depth information about some of the birth defect drugs that have had a negative impact on the health of newborn babies. The website also gives helpful advice on how the law firm can assist people who are interested in pursuing a pharmaceutical lawsuit against the companies who make these drugs.



As an article on the new site noted, taking a prescribed medication should not be a source of worry or concern. But in too many cases, the article said, pharmaceutical companies may have introduced drugs to the market without performing adequate testing. As a result, many families have been negatively impacted by medications that led to birth defects.



Social-Policy.com also offers details about some of the pharmaceutical lawsuits that have been pursued by Danziger & De Llano, as well as how the firm is committed to assisting those whose lives have been affected by the various birth defect drugs. For example, a section of the site, http://www.social-policy.com/zoloft-lawsuit-hire-a-zoloft-lawyer/, is devoted to information about Zoloft, an antidepressant that was introduced back in 1991.



“Zoloft has been implicated in a number of birth defects,” the article noted.



“Hundreds of Zoloft lawsuits seek damages against Pfizer claiming that the drug, which was marketed as being safe for pregnant women, was responsible for serious and often life-threatening conditions, including cleft palate, spina bifida, heart defects and club fee. Some of the anomalies have led to infants’ deaths, a tragic result.”



Other sections of the new website focus on problems with Celexa, http://www.social-policy.com/celexa-lawsuit-celexia-lawyer-assistance/, as well as Prozac, http://www.social-policy.com/prozac-lawsuit-hire-a-prozac-lawyer/.



Because the experienced attorneys at Danziger & De Llano have years of experience in litigating pharmaceutical lawsuits, they are ready and willing to help those whose lives have been affected as a result of taking these medications. The firm has developed a well-deserved reputation for its compassionate and caring lawyers who will aggressively pursue a fair settlement.



Anybody who is interested in learning more about the various birth defect drugs is welcome to visit the new website at any time; there, they can read more about the medications and the firm’s experience in working with these cases. People may also contact Danziger & De Llano directly to set up a consultation.



About Danziger & De Llano and Social-Policy.com

Social-Policy.com is a new website that was launched by the Houston law firm Danziger & De Llano. The site offers information about many of the birth defect drugs, and how the firm can help people who have been negatively impacted by these medications. For more information, please visit http://www.social-policy.com/