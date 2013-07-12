Birthday Cufflinks Launches a New Birthday Gift Site for the US Market

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- Birthday Cufflinks is excited to introduce our new birthday gift site. The new site allows our customers to choose a birth year of a friend or a family member. We make a set of beautiful cufflinks using the genuine US coins from the selected year. Our gifts are unique and amazing. Interested customers can learn more about our unique gifts by visiting the website at www.birthdaycufflinks.com.



At birthday cufflinks, you can choose the year of a polished coin which we hand make into a set of handmade cufflinks. The service was set up due to customers’ demand for our coin cufflinks. Our tailored gifts are unique and beautifully made to ensure that our customers are satisfied with our design. We are committed to ensuring that our clients get value for their money.



We have a large reserve of coins to ensure that our customers’ demands are met. Our coins range from 1928 coins to the modern day ones. The olden days’ coins were made from silver, and they make very beautiful presents. Our customers can freely choose any year that falls within the range and get special gifts for their friends or family members. Our gifts are suitable for birthdays or for any other memorable events. At birthdaycufflinks.com, we are committed to ensuring that you get what you request.



Our website allows you to choose any year within the range provided. By selecting the year, our customers are able to learn more about that year and the main events that happened during that year. It is an interesting site that takes everyone down the memory lane. It is both exciting and informative.



Our gifts are not just limited to birthday presents. We can design anything as long as the year falls within the provided range. We make fantastic presents for anniversaries and many other events depending on our customers’ preferences. For customers looking for a special reminder of the year when their favourite teams won, we have something special for them too. All what our customers are required to do is just to choose their year of significance.



We are committed to ensuring that our customers’ orders are processed as soon as possible. All orders are processed within 24 hours. Posting of the gift to our customers is usually done the following business day after the order is processed..



Whether people are looking for a 50th birthday present, featuring a coin from 1963, of celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary-The tin gift year, you will find a year of relevance



All of the coins come in a Silver presentation box, making them perfect a gift, and we only use genuine coins. We have a 100% customer satisfaction on all our orders



About Birthday Cufflinks

http://www.birthdaycufflinks.com was set up to make handmade individual cufflinks from old and new coins to reflect people’s culture, heritage and pride in their association with the country they love. Originally we handmade cufflinks from 20 different countries on our sister website Worldcoincufflinks.com Due to customers asking us for specific years, we set up a site to choose US coins by year.



We process all orders within 24 hours and we have a 100% satisfaction guarantee.



We only use genuine coins, and the coins are handmade in our workshop with lots of love and care. We have a 100% satisfaction guarantee on all orders, so there is no risk to you.



