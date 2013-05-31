Birthday Planet: A New Social Networking Site Aimed to Discover the Most Popular Birthday in the Whole World

Charleston, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- Birthdays are celebrated all around the world by almost all cultures and religions, birthdays usually mark the day that a person was born, the birthday boy or girl will have a party and receive gifts from relatives and friends, certain birthdays such as the 21st are extra special and come with what is called a rite of passage. A rite of passage is an event that marks a person's transition from one status to another, in western culture the 21st birthday is usually seen as the most important; when a person turns 21 they are considered to have become an adult and receive “the keys to the door”.



The new site birthdayplanet.net has many features; it enables users to register their own birthdate, send greetings, receive greetings, list their own party and see the birthday party listings of others, get birthday party ideas, see and connect with others who were born on the same day as them.



Alicia Milford, brand manager for BirthdayPlanet.net said "BirthdayPlanet was set up to discover the most popular birthdate in the whole world. Besides, it's a cute way to send a greeting card to your friends, get your awesome party listed and exposed to hundreds other users online, get ideas and scenarios for hosting your most memorable party ever".



The site is growing very fast indeed, at the time of writing BirthdayPlanet had 4160 users of which 38 have birthdays this week and 150 have birthdays this month, of the sites current users the most popular birthday date is 27th September, the site enables users to see daily birthdays in their own country and town it also produces some very interesting and pretty graphs that enable users to see a monthly birthday breakdown and the months most popular birthday day, for example next month in May the 21st and 22nd are currently tying for the lead both days have 18 registered users around the world each.



