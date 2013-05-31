Birthday Reminder App Expands Offering

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- With plenty of positive user feedback and requests to increase the offerings, the developers of Birthday Calendar Pal have expanded their birthday reminder app right before the official launch.



Birthday Calendar Pal has also added more e card greetings for Facebook to the lineup.



“We have more cards to choose from and we’re looking for more,” said Husani Bastien, co-founder of the app. “Our users spoke. We listened. We delivered what they have asked for.”



This app has the big advantage of letting people prepare a birthday greeting ahead of time. When the birthday person’s day arrives, the app automatically delivers the card, message and whatever greeting.



“You no longer have to worry about missing their birthday. You don’t have to wake up at 11:30 p.m. and panic. Our app takes the worry away and keeps you in good standing with the person who is important to you,” said Prasanna Perera, co-founder of the app.



The app also links to Facebook so it can post greetings there. It has a text-only option for people who do not have a Facebook account.



Current features are:



- Birthday Reminders

- Ability to Create Birthday Greetings Ahead of Time

- Saveable, Customizable Greetings

- Free Birthday ECards



“The app is currently only available on iOS and iPhones”, Perera said. Other platforms are pending. The website allows anyone, whether they have the app or not, to subscribe to an update email which will announces new releases and upgrades.



