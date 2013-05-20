Birthday Themed Website BirthdayPlanet Launches Its Entertaining and Easy-to-Navigate Site

Charleston, WV -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- BirthdayPlanet, a social networking and blogging website that focuses on birthday parties and everything related to them, has just launched its brand new and user-friendly site. The website, which is non-commercial and free for anybody to visit and register an account with, wants to help people learn interesting birthday-related facts, including which day is the most common birthdate in the world. In addition, people can also find out what the most common birthdate is in certain countries and cities.



Once people have signed up for the website, other users can wish them a happy birthday, and they can also reach out to others on their special day and send them birthday greetings.



Because a party is such a special part of birthdays, one of the main focuses of BirthdayPlanet is to allow registered users to share their ideas for fun birthday celebrations. This will allow other visitors to the site to get ideas and party planning inspiration for the birthday parties that they would like to have.



For example, a registered user named Hannah recently posted her birthday party ideas and suggestions about a beach-themed party she is planning on hosting. As she wrote in her blog, Hannah is planning on sending invitations that feature a picture of the ocean along with some seashells and blue ribbon for accents. As for the food, Hannah said she has selected a variety of ocean and beach-themed dishes including pasta shell crab salad, pineapple boat fruit salad, shrimp boil and shrimp dip.



“I want my guests to view the beach at some distance, so I have organized for balloons sky blue in color tied all over the place. Attached on every balloon are shells just to stick to the theme,” Hannah wrote about her upcoming party.



Anybody who is interested in learning more about BirthdayPlanet is welcome to visit the new website at any time; there, they can use a colorful and fun graphic on the home page to learn how many registered users currently share their birthday. To see who is celebrating a birthday today, visitors to the site can click on the “People” tab.



About BirthdayPlanet

BirthdayPlanet is a new social and blogging website that was launched on April 15, 2013. It is a free and non-commercial site that is dedicated to helping people around the world celebrate their birthdays. Registered users can find out what is the most popular birthdate in the world, send and receive birthday congratulations from others, and get unique ideas and scenarios for their birthday celebrations. For more information, please visit http://birthdayplanet.net