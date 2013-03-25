BirthTouch - Announcing BirthTouch Series of Books

Wayne, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- Pregnancy is a time of great change and adaptation. Women go through both physical and psychological changes. Studies have revealed that women struggle with hormonal and identity changes and can become emotionally vulnerable when they are near childbirth. Recognizing and reducing stress helps navigate these changes. Research shows that having good support from a partner helps reduce stress and the vulnerability to postpartum mood disorders. So, partner and family support is important. Following some simple self-help stress reduction steps helps create a comforting and relaxing time during pregnancy, for the entire family.



BirthTouch® Shiatsu & Acupressure for the Childbearing Year is specifically created for women who are expecting. BirthTouch®, using evidence-base information, clearly describes how much stress is too much stress in pregnancy. And then offers solutions in the form of self-help journaling exercises and mindbody stress reduction techniques such as safe and easy touch and meditation techniques.



The book consists of 110 pages and explains in detail how women can have a calm pregnancy with their partners. The book has 27 professionally shot photographs demonstrating the shiatsu routine for the childbearing year. The best part is that the routine is entirely safe for pregnant women throughout their time, during birth and postpartum. The book provides gentle mindbody healing using journaling techniques, how-to descriptions, pictures and there is even a glossary.



BirthTouch® Healing for Parents in the NICU is another book which provides a mindbody healing techniques for parents under stress in the NICU. It is the complete seated shiatsu guide for parents who need to reconnect in a ,loving way and reduce anger while their baby is in the NICU. The book consists of total 16 pages, with 10 professionally shot pictures of the seated shiatsu routine with accompanying ‘words that heal.’



And the book, the BirthTouch® Pocket Guide to Perinatal Mental Illness for Moms & Childbirth Professionals is a guide for childbirth professionals, such as childbirth educators, doulas and labor and delivery nurses. This book is a pocket guide to perinatal mental illness, the stigma surrounding perinatal mental illness, and how childbirth educators can make a positive difference with their clients around this issue. Included is the BirthTouch®Postpartum Plan, which can be incorporated into childbirth education materials.



