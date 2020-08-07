Bis-Phenol a (BPA) to Drive the Phenol Demand Throughout the Long-Term Forecast.

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2020 -- Mumbai, Maharashtra, August 7, 2020 – Prismane Consulting is pleased to publish its Europe Phenol Market Study Report and Techno-Commercial Market Model.



Phenol is an aromatic organic bulk chemical compound derived from benzene. The major end-use applications include BPA, Phenolic Resins, Caprolactam, Adipic Acid, Alkylphenols, Xylenols, etc. The European phenol market is primarily driven by Bis-phenol A demand, accounting for a little over 40% of the regional consumption. The demand for BPA is driven predominantly by polycarbonate resins, which finds application in automotive, building & construction, consumer electronics, home appliances, optical media and other niche applications. From the supply scenario, Europe remains to be a net exporter of phenol, majorly amongst key European countries. Ineos is the leading phenol manufacturer in Europe with manufacturing facilities in Germany and Belgium. In terms of demand, the European phenol demand had witnessed a decline in terms of demand in 2019, with further declines in consumption expected in 2020 owing to the global Covid-19 pandemic and economic slowdown. Prismane Consulting forecasts flat growth in the European phenol throughout the long-term forecast.



Determining the impacts of the global Covid-19 pandemic remains a key question across different industry verticals. The economic down-turn had a severe impact on the global and European petrochemicals industry; though the industry witnessed declines during 2008-09, it again bounced back in 2010. However, the global pandemic has now altered the global industry landscape and has impacted the Phenolend-use markets.



In Prismane Consulting's Europe Phenol strategy report, we have analyzed the historic and current market situation of Phenol across several applications and sub-applications. Plant capacity expansions, force majeures, de-bottlenecks, plant shutdowns and investments have been considered in the report. According to Prismane Consulting's Europe Phenol Market model, the demand for Phenol in Western Europe is anticipated to grow at an average rate of around 2% per year through 2019 to 2030.



The Europe Phenol Market Study Report 2020 describes the Phenol market, with focus on the country, and application scenarios. The study provides:



Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review



- Demand-Supply Balance & Market Analysis

- PhenolMarket data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- Phenol Production Capacity, Apparent Production, Regional and country level demand-supply

- Demand Composition, by Applications

- Trade (Import, Export and Net Export)

- Pricing Analysis

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key Players

- Process technology

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted



For more information about this report visit

https://prismaneconsulting.com/report_details/457/Europe-Phenol-Market-Study-2014---2030



About Prismane Consulting



Prismane Consulting is a unique consulting and market research firm providing management, economic and technical expertise across the global Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Polymers, Materials and Energy value chain. The company has been advising clients on their key strategic issues solving their toughest and most critical business problems. We have helped some of the fortune 500 companies develop their strategic plans by tracking and interpreting market dynamics.

Prismane consulting has completed a number of multi-client studies and projects. It offers Market Studies, World Analysis and Strategy Reports related to Refining, Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Plastic & Polymers and Materials. For update on the annual subscription (monthly, quarterly and annually) on the chemicals industry, please write to sales@prismaneconsulting.com



Contact Us:

Mr. Rakesh Panigrahi

Chemicals & Energy, Prismane Consulting

Tel: +91-20-67277711/12, +33 6 64397294

Email: sales@prismaneconsulting.com