New Food market report from Mintel: "Biscuits (Cookies & Crackers) in Canada - a Snapshot (2013)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- Biscuits (Cookies & Crackers) in Canada by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2013. This market covers packaged savoury & sweet biscuits (cookies). Market size comprises sales through all retail channels including direct to consumer. Market size for Biscuits (Cookies & Crackers) in Canada is given in CAD and tonne with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Canada. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Biscuits (Cookies & Crackers) in the UK - a Snapshot (2013)
- Biscuits (Cookies & Crackers) in the US - a Snapshot (2013)
- Biscuits (Cookies & Crackers) in South Korea - a Snapshot (2013)
- Biscuits (Cookies & Crackers) in Australia - a Snapshot (2013)
- Biscuits (Cookies & Crackers) in Thailand - a Snapshot (2013)
- Biscuits (Cookies & Crackers) in Vietnam - a Snapshot (2013)
- Biscuits (Cookies & Crackers) in Malaysia - a Snapshot (2013)
- Biscuits (Cookies & Crackers) in Italy - a Snapshot (2013)
- Biscuits (Cookies & Crackers) in South Africa - a Snapshot (2013)
- Biscuits (Cookies & Crackers) in Poland - a Snapshot (2013)