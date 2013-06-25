"Biscuits in Egypt" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- The retail volume growth of biscuits slowed down in 2011, with growth of 4% compared to growth of 7% in 2010. This continued over the first half of 2012 as demand recovered slowly from the turmoil of 2011. The retail volume growth of biscuits was hampered over 2011 and 2012 as consumers chose to stay at home more and to take home made snacks to work. However, the low growth in unit prices in biscuits, of 2% in 2011 and of 3% in 2012 has gone some way to halting a decline in demand.
Euromonitor International's Biscuits in Egypt report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Savoury Biscuits and Crackers, Sweet Biscuits.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Biscuits market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
