New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Biscuits in Iran"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2014 -- The total volume sales base of biscuits remained very low in Iran in 2013 with per capita total volume consumption of only 400gr. The majority of Iranian adults do not consume biscuits on a daily basis thus consumption tends to be limited to children who are the main consumers. Biscuits in Iran tend to be presented in one of two ways, namely single serve portions and ?guest size? with the latter being presented in a large pack. These products are usually consumed at gatherings and during celebrations.
Competitive Landscape
Gorji Biscuit Co remained the leading player in biscuits, accounting for a retail value share of 31%, in 2013. The company has long-standing presence in biscuits in Iran and it is very well known for its high quality products especially in large packs (?guest size?). The company also benefits from an effective distribution network which guarantees availability and visibility of its products as well as accessibility to its products in most key urban locations. However, with regard to single portion biscuits the company is not so strong and thus it has not been able to address consumer needs effectively.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Industry Prospects
Biscuits in Iran is expected to achieve strong total volume growth, at a CAGR of 4%, over the forecast period. The main reason for this is expected to be its low total volume sales base. In addition, consumers are expected to be interested in trying new products and new flavour variants. However, due to the general situation of the Iranian economy which is expected to be hampered by high inflation, low economic growth, unemployment and international sanctions, the purchasing power of consumers, especially middle-income consumers, is expected to decline over the forecast period. Therefore, the total volume CAGR of biscuits over the forecast period is expected to be four percentage points lower than the equivalent CAGR, of 8%, over the review period.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Biscuits industry in Iran with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Biscuits industry in Iran, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Biscuits in Iran market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Biscuits in Iran?
- What are the major brands in Iran?
- How will increasingly volatile wheat commodity prices impact retail prices and sales performance?
- What are the market opportunities for high fibre products?
- How are biscuits manufacturers balancing consumer demand for both healthy and indulgent products?
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
Product coverage: Savoury Biscuits and Crackers, Sweet Biscuits.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Future of the Bakery & Cereals Market in Turkey to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Bakery & Cereals Market in Brazil to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Bakery & Cereals Market in Chile to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Bakery & Cereals Market in Peru to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Bakery & Cereals Market in India to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Bakery & Cereals Market in Italy to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Bakery & Cereals Market in Norway to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Bakery & Cereals Market in Russia to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Bakery & Cereals Market in Canada to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Bakery & Cereals Market in Poland to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape