New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Biscuits in Italy is increasingly polarising between private label and lower-priced products which allow consumers to buy their favourite products whilst saving money, and premium products which allow consumers to satisfy a different need. This could be the need for more genuine products, as in the case of local production, the need for a treat, as in the case of chocolate coated biscuits or sandwich biscuits, as well as even more specific needs, as in the case of health and wellness products such as gluten-free or functional biscuits.
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Competitive Landscape
Barilla Alimentare is expected to lead biscuits in 2013, with its Mulino Bianco and Pavesi brands holding 21% and 13% value shares respectively. In second place, Mondelez Italia Services is expected to account for an 8% value share, with Oro Saiwa as its main brand. Barilla's strong position is mostly due to its ubiquitous presence in chained as well as independent retailers, thus enjoying by far the strongest distribution in Italy. Mulino Bianco also benefits from frequent advertising.
Industry Prospects
Whilst biscuits will continue to be popular amongst Italian consumers in the years to come, private label is expected to be the key driver behind rising volume sales. If compared with other neighbouring countries, the presence of private label products in Italy is still relatively low, and offers significant room for growth, both in terms of broadening the product range, as well as sales volumes.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Biscuits industry in Italy with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Biscuits industry in Italy, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Biscuits in Italy market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Biscuits in Italy?
- What are the major brands in Italy?
- How will increasingly volatile wheat commodity prices impact retail prices and sales performance?
- What are the market opportunities for high fibre products?
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