Fast Market Research recommends "Biscuits in Malaysia" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- The government's healthy living campaigns continued to spur consumers' health consciousness in 2013. The latter is also due to consumers' rising sophistication, especially with increased exposure to international health trends through the internet. Consumers are increasingly opting for healthier diets such as breakfast cereals as opposed to local breakfast items like nasi lemak.
Competitive Landscape
Nestle (M) Bhd recorded an increase in value share during 2013 to consolidate its lead in breakfast cereals, with 41% of retail sales. The company has an established presence and its active marketing campaigns reinforced consumers' trust in the quality of its products. Upon recognising rising consumer demand for breakfast cereals as a healthy breakfast option, the player established a factory in Malaysia in December 2012 to locally produce breakfast cereals to meet demand in Malaysia and other Asian countries.
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Industry Prospects
Breakfast cereals is expected to register a retail value CAGR of 1% in constant terms over the forecast period - a slower rate than the review period. Consumers' health consciousness will drive their increasing shift to breakfast cereals as a healthy breakfast option. The easy preparation process of breakfast cereals will also attract consumers, especially with their time-tight schedules. Health and wellness will feature prominently in new product launches as manufacturers seek to meet consumers' needs.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Breakfast Cereals industry in Malaysia with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Breakfast Cereals industry in Malaysia, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Breakfast Cereals in Malaysia market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Breakfast Cereals in Malaysia?
- What are the major brands in Malaysia?
- How will increasingly volatile wheat commodity prices impact retail prices and sales performance?
- What are the market opportunities for high fibre products?
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