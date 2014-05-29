Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Biscuits in Russia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Interest in packaged biscuits increased over the review period, which can be attributed to the increasing pace of life and demand for convenient storage and consumption. Russians nowadays have higher expectations of foodstuff packaging and biscuits is no exception. In addition, the activity of manufacturers and packaging players, together with the growing interest in branded products, resulted in a higher number of packaged biscuits being available. The branding of traditional products, such as savoury and plain sweet biscuits, has become crucial in line with ever more competition. Unusual flavours and fillings became more important to Russians along with the gradual saturation of the category, while manufacturers' desire to appeal to health-conscious consumers increased the usage of natural ingredients.
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Competitive Landscape
Mondelez Rus OOO is set to lead biscuits in 2013. Its already high category share is likely to be strengthened due to its local manufacturing facilities, well organised logistics and its presence within the main distribution channels. Mondelez continued to invest into promotion of its brands and paid more attention to the performance of its core brand, Yubileinoye.
Industry Prospects
Biscuits is expected to post a CAGR of 2% in constant value terms over the forecast period, supported by stronger branding, a constantly increasing variety of sophisticated fillings and flavours, together with interesting packaging solutions. Biscuits is one of the most popular supplementary products for drinking tea, which is very popular in Russia. An increasing tendency towards indulgence is expected to deepen this tradition and strengthen demand for non-traditional and innovative products. Premiumisation will become more notable within ingredients and packaging.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Biscuits industry in Russia with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Biscuits industry in Russia, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Biscuits in Russia market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
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