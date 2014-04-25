Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Biscuits in the United Arab Emirates", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- In 2013, the biscuits category was impacted by burgeoning lifestyle trends such as the growing popularity of snack-sized packaged products, a trend which is set to continue as on-the-go consumption increases. The general increase in consumer awareness regarding the benefits of healthier food options is also likely to continue to impact biscuits as demand for health and wellness (HW) in all categories is expected to continue to grow.
Euromonitor International's Biscuits in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Savoury Biscuits and Crackers, Sweet Biscuits.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Biscuits market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
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