Bishop Cesidio Tallini Appointed by Universal Life Church World Headquarters As the Universal Life Church International Ambassdor and United Nations Representative

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2012 -- Introducing The Most Reverend Dr Cesidio Tallini, a Bishop with the Universal Life Church World Headquarters and recently appointed the Churches International Ambassador and United Nations Representative, a decision that did not come easy as the Universal Life Church World Headquarters has a tremendous International presence in Mexico, South America, Haiti, South Africa, United Kingdom, India, Russia, South Korea, Japan, China, Thailand, Australia, New Zealand and etc., with some fantastic men or women serving our Lord Jesus Christ in many capacities. According to Brother Michael, Bishop Tallini was chosen because of strong ties within Italy, the proposed location for the European Home Office for the Universal Life Church World Headquarters International and Bishop Tallini has demonstrated great leadership qualities within not only the Church, but within the public sector and world government as well. Bishop Tallini's background is as follows:



The Hon Most Rev Dr Cesidio Tallini is the Governor of the United Micronations Multi-Oceanic Archipelago (UMMOA).



A hi-tech entrepreneur, Tallini is the President and founder of the Cesidian Root, and the Microfinancier of the Green-Trust indoor/outdoor solar-powered aquaponics self-sufficiency survival food project.



A pioneer Fifth World environmentalist, Tallini is the President and founder of Girlpeace, an expert on the Indian Ocean and maritime environmental issues to the Organization of Emerging African States Secretariat, and the author of the Great Pacific Garbage Patch Treaty, the Multi-Oceanic Garbage Patch Treaty, and the Space Debris Treaty.



Tallini is also the author of four books, I Giochi SIGNOR, All Religions Are Cults, The Fifth World, and A history of the future; the bishop who consecrated Saint René Descartes as the first saint of the Cesidian Church; an international diplomat of the International States Parliament for Safety and Peace (ISPSP); Communications Director for the Organization of Emerging African States (OEAS); a member of the Honorary Committee of ASCOM BAT (Italy); a member of the Honorary National Committee and Honorary Member of Cittadini Nel Mondo (Italy); the man who introduced the concept of Fifth World nation to Italy, and the word matriotic to Russia; the father of analytic theology, Cesidian law, Cesidian Salubriology, Fourth and Fifth World studies, the world's first cybernetic realm, and the world's first diaxenospitia; the developer of the Cesidian calendar, Bucksfanian astrology, Cesidian law jurisdictions, progressive degrees, the print monopoly (PM), and the Cyberterra Mean Time (CMT) concept; and the designer of the Independent Long Island flag.



Early life

Tallini was born in Jamaica Hospital, New York, on 10 May 1962, and is thus an Independent Long Island (ILI) native. He has resided for extensive periods of time both in Italy and in the United States. He moved to Italy at the age of 9, where he continued his education. He eventually earned an Italian Diploma di Maturità Scientifica from La Scuola D'Italia "Guglielmo Marconi" of New York City, and an American High School Equivalency Diploma from the University at Albany (SUNY).



Career

On 30 January 2006, Tallini received an honorary Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Cyberanthropology from Cosmopolitan University & Research Institute. This degree was credited with a citation by the Hon. Michael A.L. Balboni, and it was awarded for actual research and interdisciplinary work in the fields of cyberanthropology, economics, education, information technology, law, management, political science, religion and theology. Tallini is also an honorary alumnus of the University of California at Berkeley and of the Pennsylvania State University, and an Associate Member of the Fulbright Association.



Besides being the President and founder of the Cesidian Root, Tallini is also President of Planet Communications and Computing Facility (PCCF) Ltd., a small Canadian Internet Infrastructure company, as well as a stockholder of the same. On 30 April 2007, Tallini earned a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology from the University of Phoenix (with honours).



On 6 May 2008, with Cesidian Root officers, Tallini invaded the .UM ccTLD in the Cesidian Root, i.e. United States namespace, legally annexed the United States Minor Outlying Islands (USMOI), and renamed the islands the United Micronations Multi-Oceanic Archipelago (UMMOA). Tallini is now also the Governor of the UMMOA.



On 22 July 2008, the Supreme Council of the Presidency of the International States Parliament for Safety and Peace (ISPSP), New Society of the Nations, with the approval of His Excellency The Lord President, Monsignor Senator Viktor Busà, granted accreditation and official status of incorporation to the United Micronations Multi-Oceanic Archipelago (UMMOA), also known as the Arcipelago Multioceanico delle Micronazioni Unite (AMOMU), with seat in the Caribbean Sea. The UMMOA is now recognised under international law and the Vienna Convention of 18 April 1961 (1963).



On 2 September 2008, the Supreme Council of the Presidency of the International States Parliament for Safety and Peace (ISPSP), New Society of the Nations, nominated Tallini both Diplomatic Counsellor to the Presidency for International Relations, and Deputy Member of the National Assembly (US Parliamentary Group). Later His Beatitude Archbishop Viktor Busà commissioned Tallini for this role, and issued his first diplomatic passport.



On 20 January 2010, Tallini received an honorary Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in International law from the Academy of Universal Global Peace. The Academy of Universal Global Peace is the spiritual and high education wing of Snahalaya Ashram, which is registered with the government of India, under several Ministries of India, and in the United States Central Contractor Registration (CCR) database. The Academy of Universal Global Peace is also affiliated with the World Peace Organization, Power Ministries International, and accredited with the United Nations Global Compact.



On 8 July 2011, Tallini is ordained an Independent Catholic Priest and appointed to the title of Bishop, with apostolic succession and lineage to Christ. He also becomes a member of the Board of Bishops of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters. On 11 July 2011, Tallini is spiritually adopted into the Nemenhah Band and Native American Traditional Organization, and becomes a Nemenhah Medicine Man and a Minister of the Oklevueha Native American Church (NAC) of Sanpete. The HMRD Cesidio Tallini hopes to eventually become a knowledgeable Native American Practitioner (NAP). Tallini has also earned a Doctor of Divinity (DD) and a Doctor of Theology (ThD) from the Universal Life Church World Headquarters School of Theology.



On 2 March 2012, Tallini received an honorary Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Criminal Sciences from Intelligence Bureau Investigation (IBI) Academy. Tallini was also made an Honorary Member of the IBI, and also became Executive Director of the National Center Bureau (NCB) of the UMMOA for Intelligence Bureau Investigation.



On 24 March 2012, Tallini was appointed International President of the International Network of Bishops & Archbishops (INBA) by the Founder of the organisation, Bishop Godwin Osung.



On 9 April 2012, Tallini launched the SIGNOR Games, the first well-organised and multidisciplinary games for non-States on Italian soil.



Naturopathy, Religion and Theology

To complement his passion for natural health and serving others, as well as his spiritual proclivities, Tallini became an ordained minister of Rose Ministries, and he is also a legally registered Marriage Officiant with the City of New York, as well as the Bishop and founder of the Cesidian Church. Tallini is also a Saint James College certified professional chaplain (CPC). On 27 July 2007, Tallini earned a Bachelor of Science in Contemplative Psychology from William Cullen Bryant University, and is now a licensed ecclesiastical counsellor. Tallini is the father of analytic theology, a new field of human endeavour with promising applications in many fields: anthropology, astrology, biology, chemistry, communication, economics, esotericism, ethics, geography, history, law, linguistics, management, medicine, physics, political science, psychology, religion, sociology, and theology.



Independent Scholarship

Besides being an independent scholar in the fields of analytic theology, Cesidian law, Cesidian Salubriology, and Fourth & Fifth World studies, Tallini has worked in the past as a part-time Teacher Assistant for Newton Learning, and has developed the original course materials for the Aurora children's language program for the Italic Institute of America. Tallini is a Sysop (System Operator) for the Fifth World Wiki and Wikinfo.



Alternative Law

Tallini has conceived and perfected the 14 Commandments, the foundation for twelve important human rights, as well as the three legal concepts that are the foundation of the field of Cesidian law: jus cerebri electronici, jus cerebri humani, and jus humanae salutis. Tallini is also the developer of the print monopoly (PM), the enterprise name, the enterprise mark (eµ), and the MPR patent (p). Recently Tallini also developed the Cesidian law jurisdiction concept.



Alternative Linguistics

Tallini is the de facto author of the AP Italian textbook published by the National Learning Corporation, sometimes does translation work for the Italic Institute of America and others, and he is also the developer of the Tallinian Linguistic Classification System.



Astrology, Calendrics and Chronology

Tallini is involved in the field of astrology (diploma earned from Stratford Career Institute) and eschatology, primarily as a researcher, and he is the developer of the Cesidian calendar, and its derivative Bucksfanian astrology. Tallini is the author of Astrologia Bucrafaniana (PDF), an Italian-language work published by Micronational Productions. Recently Tallini also developed the Cyberterra Mean Time (CMT) concept.



Fourth and Fifth World Studies

Tallini is also a micronationalist, and the father of the Fifth World micronational movement. Something of a micronational authority, Tallini is often sought for advice from people who wish to start principalities or micronations. He is the King of The Tallini Family, and the Governor of the United Micronations Multi-Oceanic Archipelago. Tallini is also the developer of the indigo racial and tribalisation concepts; a baron of Carniola; a baron of Sealand; a knight of Redonda; co-founder of the Commonwealth Nations Research Society (CNRS); and a proud member of the Micronational Professional Registry (MPR).



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry and they are the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains men or women as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com