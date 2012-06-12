Bishop Larry Sweeney of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters; and Dovetail Ministerial Church Announce as Follows

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2012 -- Dovetail Ministerial Church a Congregational Affiliate of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters, founded by Rev. Larry Sweeney, OSM., comes to the aid of the Community as members assist in helping their local neighbors!



Dovetail Ministerial Church plays an active role within their community; In the past week, Dovetail Ministries assisted in moving a family into a new house. Due to the family's income, they could not afford moving trucks. Members from Dovetail Ministerial Church banded together, helping the family move. Members brought their own pickup trucks and helped with packing and the transfer of the family's belongings.



Dovetail Ministries is a full service Church, the church exists to minister to the real needs of people with the authentic love of Jesus Christ! They invite you to experience the genuine worship, encouraging messages, friendly people and enjoyable atmosphere that are a part of their community.



Dovetail Ministries takes pride in the active roles it plays within the community. In the upcoming weeks, Dovetail Ministries plans on participating in a food drive to help assist in feeding the homeless population in Colorado Springs. If you are interested in donating food, cans, or beverages, please contact Dovetail Ministries at: dovetail.ministries@live.com