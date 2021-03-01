Bismuth 2.0: A Revamped System Built for the Modern-Day Users and a Competitive World

Riga City, Latvia -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2021 -- From a one-person team looking to explore the potential of cryptocurrency to an entire team of developers working to build an efficient global chain system, Bismuth has come a long way. A feature-packed system that is easy to use, understand and harness: Bismuth is everything a user can desire and a developer would want to work with.



There are two things to know about Bismuth before moving forward. One that it is a blockchain, and at the same time it is also a platform adorning pertinent features and systems. After constant developments, the Bismuth 2.0 has been released with many power-packed features and tools to further develop the ecosystem.



Bismuth 2.0



Improving on the previous code, the Bismuth 2.0 has received numerous updates while sustaining compatibility with the legacy nodes. Some of the most notable changes that have given Bismuth a new face include consolidation and cleaning of the core code. The code architecture, documentation, and structure have undergone an overhauling modification.



As one of the foundational building blocks, modifications in the core codebase enhances the functional aspects of the platform while providing systemic changes. These system changes help speed up the process of transactions.



In terms of improving the wallet functions, the new Bismuth code saves the signatures and public keys in binary form and not hex. This further reduces the storage requirements on the database.



DeFi and Communication Benchmarking



With the changes in the code core becoming the foundational block, other building blocks of Bismuth are DeFi and the communication channels. For DeFi, the purpose is to go beyond the existing possibilities of DeFi and enable the process to become more easy to use and scalable.



Bismuth has two layers of code execution, where the foundational code core is stable and keeps the entire system intact. The second layer of the code execution is client-centric. This means it's up to the users to decide whether or not they want to adopt a specific secondary layer.



This proves to be quite efficient since that unique concept allows Bismuth to be a core infrastructure on top of which almost every user can run a different system based on their requirements, without causing any changes or overload in the base layer.



Since along with a cryptocurrency platform Bismuth is also a blockchain, developers can build dApps that are user-oriented and pertinent to their product. However, to ensure that the developers have access to authentic information, Bismuth wishes to enable a seamless communication channel between the developers and the support structure.



Understanding Atomic Swaps, Wrapped Tokens, and Sidechains



The purpose of atomic swap is to let users swap/trade one coin from one chain to another in a decentralized way. Moreover, the transaction will be trustless. With Bismuth 2.0, cross-chain swaps are under testing and will be released soon.



The same function can be used with Bismuth sidechains, which represent Bismuth's ability to scale and grow. As the platform allows and promotes application-level sharding, the side chains have their transaction format, block times and pruning limit. This helps in reducing the fees and enhances the use cases, avoiding ETH's plague of the most prominent use case absorbing the whole chain capacity.



Along with the new version of the platform, the Bismuth team will also wrap the native Bismuth token, BIS, to harness the transactional potential of an ERC20 system. This will allow BIS to run on any Ethereum based exchange like Uniswap.



Working on the Bismuth side chains gives the enterprises and individuals a limitless potential to scale their operations on top of a flexible framework, with technical support from the team.



Expansion Possibilities with New Mobile Wallet



After Chameleon (Bismuth's previous wallet) was shut down, a new mobile wallet with a brand new codebase came up. This one-click install wallet is available to install Android and will be available on iOS asap. This mobile wallet helps to on-board all sorts of users (tech and non-tech) without confusing them with technical jargon, while still bringing advanced features like integrated tokens management and support for Bismuth open protocols.



In a Nutshell



Ever since the first version of the platform was released, Bismuth has undergone constant upgrades from time to time. As an advanced, integrated, and highly performant platform, it has limitless possibilities in every industry.



Just as the crypto industry is speeding towards the future, Bismuth 2.0 will enable the users to capitalize on these new developments while offering practical, real-world use cases.



The official website of the project is https://Bismuth.cz and you can buy Bismuth ($BIS) on qTrade.io



About Cryptoshib

Criptoshib tries to keep crypto enthusiasts updated with the latest happenings and stories from the crypto world. We try to post stories about projects and people of the crypto and blockchain communities from around the world.



Media Contact



https://cryptoshib.com/bismuth-2-0-revamped-system/