Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Bison, a trusted name in the industry, offers outdoor decking tiles of outstanding quality. The company provides a huge range of services from green roof consulting services to building creative rooftop decking environments. Their ground-breaking rooftop decking products are now connected to a select group of Colorado companies that are renowned as “a Colorado Company to Watch” finalist.



Inclusion into this select group of companies indicates their seamless hard work, growth and success; signified by continuous growth and product advancement that the company has contributed to the business development in the state. One of the Green Roof Consultant at Bison’s, Mark Fusco, offers inclusive green roof construction and planting expertise.



Their deck supports can provide a diverse range of decking surface materials over rooftops, plazas, concrete patios, on-grade, and in-water features. They even provide an opportunity to build a deck anywhere they desire. These decks can also be installed over flat roofs, unappealing cracked concrete patios, parking spaces, etc.



A spokesperson from Bison mentioned, “Seating…Storage…Planter… With integrated Bison Cubes™, the choice is yours! Bison Cubes™ makes it easy to design a comfortable and beautiful rooftop environment. The design options are infinite! Instead of installing a deck tile, set a Bison Cube™ in its place. Contact our sales team for more information regarding our Bison Cubes.”



About Bison

Bison Innovative Products is proud to be the leader in the rooftop decking industry. In addition to their full line of pedestal products, they sell commercial grade hardwood tiles, and provide green roof consulting services. They are committed to developing new environmentally responsible rooftop deck and green roof solutions. Bison Deck Supports give architects and building owners a simple, cost effective way to maximize rooftop spaces and build attractive, level pedestrian decks. They evolved with the changes and growth in the roofing industry, continually developing new products to meet changing contractor needs.



For more information, please visit- http://www.bisonip.com.



Contact Details-

Bison Innovative Products

2395 West 4th Avenue

Denver, CO 80223

Phone: 800 333 4234