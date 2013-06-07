Bison Innovative Products Announces Availability of Aluminum Cubes at Its Store

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- Bison Innovative Products has recently announced the availability of Aluminum Cubes at its store. This aluminum cube is light weight, durable, strong and free of maintenance. The product is available in many colors like red, black, oxidized Zinc, charcoal, bronze, silver and white. Made in USA, the product comes with a 3 year warranty on cube structure.



The company also deals in wood decking tiles. The decking tiles are constructed with stainless steel screws. These can be treated with oil to improve its original color. The IPE deck tiles are constructed with the select cut Brazilian hardwoods.



The outdoor steel benches manufactured by the company are outstanding, comfortable and perfect for a rooftop environment. Apart from wood tiles and outdoor steel benches, the company also deals in deck supports, Pop-up Park, and green roof.



Talking about its deck supports, a representative of the company stated, “Adjustable BISON Deck Supports elevates a variety of decking surface materials over rooftops, plazas, concrete patios, on-grade, in water features anywhere you want to build a deck. Our patented, screw-to-adjust pedestal assures precisely level and smooth decking surfaces so you can install stunning and sturdy decks over flat roofs, unsightly cracked concrete patios, parking spaces, etc.”



Bison Innovative Products, a leading company dealing in the rooftop decking industry, helps its customers enjoy various other services as well. The company has gained fame by selling commercial grade hardwood tiles, and patio deck tiles. Customers may get green roof consulting services at this company. The company is helping its customers by continuously developing new environment friendly rooftop deck and green roof solutions.



About Bison Innovative Products

Since 1995, Bison has been a trusted name for supplying deck pedestals and wood decking tiles for pedestal supported decks and rooftop decking. Their Supports give architects and building owners a simple, cost effective way to maximize rooftop spaces and build attractive, level pedestrian decks.



To know more about their offerings please visit - http://www.bisonip.com