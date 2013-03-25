Bison Innovative Products Announces Availability of Preassembled Bison Wood Deck Tiles

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- Bison Innovative Products, a leader in the rooftop decking industry, announces availability of preassembled Bison wood deck tiles for sale. Bison wood deck tiles are constructed from select cut Brazilian hardwoods. The wood deck tiles offered by the company utilize wood sources that have been harvested in an environmentally responsible method, designed to preserve and enhance the economic viability of rain forest hardwoods.



Bison wood deck tiles are ideal for blending beauty and upscale appearance of real wood. These wood deck tiles are constructed with stainless steel screws and can be periodically treated with oil to preserve and enhance their original color or left untreated to develop a natural aged finish.



The company also provides IPE deck tiles at affordable prices. These tiles are widely recognized as one of the most durable deck tiles and offers excellent resistance to scratching. IPE also known as “ironwood” is a unique decking material that brings the warmth and beauty of indoor hardwoods to the outdoors.



IPE deck tiles are resistant against rot, insects, UV exposure, ice, salt and other types of damage and provide a durable solution. Wood deck tiles provided by the company are ideal for blending the beauty and upscale appearance of real wood. Apart from wood deck tiles and IPE deck tiles, the company also offers Patio deck tiles, and outdoor steel benches at competitive prices.



About Bison Innovative Products

Founded in 1970 as a roofing and construction supply company, United Construction Products has evolved with the changes and growth in the roofing industry continually developing new products to meet changing contractor needs. Bison is proud to be a leader in the rooftop decking industry. In addition to its full line of pedestal products, the company also sells commercial grade hardwood tiles and provides green roof consulting solutions. The company is committed to developing new environmentally responsible rooftop deck and green roof solutions.



To learn more visit: http://www.bisonip.com/