Bison Innovative Products Announces Availability of Wooden Deck Tiles at Affordable Prices

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Bison announces the availability of wooden deck tiles at the best prices possible including a broad range of wood tiles that enhance and upscale the beauty of any public or private space. These tiles are commercial grade, constructed with stainless steel screws, and can be periodically treated with oil to preserve and augment their natural color.



With the most exclusive stock of tiles, they now offer preassembled wood decking tiles that are built from select-cut Brazilian hardwoods. These tiles have low maintenance costs and possess qualities like superior durability and reliability. The woods are harvested in an environmentally responsible method by Ipê and are Massaranduba FSC® Certified (FSC-C013454).



Talking about their products, a spokesperson from Bison further mentioned, “Bison is the dependable name for supplying deck pedestals and wood tiles for pedestal supported decks and rooftop decking. Our deck supports elevate a variety of decking surface materials over rooftops, plazas, concrete patios, on-grade, in water features, anywhere customers want to build a deck. Our original, screw-to-adjust pedestal assures an accurate level and smooth decking surface so that you can install striking and well-built decks over plane roofs, unattractive splintered concrete patios, parking spaces, etc.”



Customers can also get green roof planning, designing and horticultural consultation to assure that proper plant selection, seamless installation, and proper maintenance practices are properly executed. They are experts in planning the construction of green roofs, and also believe that green roofs provide remarkable value to the built environment.



About Bison Innovative Products

Bison Innovative Products is proud to be the leader in the rooftop decking industry. In addition to their full line of pedestal products, they sell commercial grade hardwood tiles, and provide green roof consulting services. They are committed to developing new environmentally responsible rooftop deck and green roof solutions. Bison Deck Supports give architects and building owners a simple, cost effective way to maximize rooftop spaces and build attractive, level pedestrian decks. They evolved with the changes and growth in the roofing industry, and continually develop new products to meet changing contractor needs.



For more information, please visit- http://www.bisonip.com.



Contact Details-

Bison Innovative Products

2395 West 4th Avenue

Denver, CO 80223

Phone: 800 333 4234