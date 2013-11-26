Bison Innovative Products Builds a Park-Like Setting with Its Pop-Up Park

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- Bison Innovative Products is the name to look for when researching a Pop-up Park. To those who have not yet encountered this innovative concept, a Pop-up park is a virtual park-like atmosphere on the street.



A spokesperson for the company gives details about Bison Pop-up Park. “Retail establishments like coffee shops and restaurants are teaming up with their municipalities,” he says, “to create innovative and beautiful public gathering areas with outdoor seating. Cities benefit by adding more open space for their communities while retail establishments experience new energy and vibrancy to their areas and report increased sales.” Pop-up Park is one of the newest urban trends.



The installation of the Pop-Up Park systems are quite affordable – ensuring better return-of-investments for the owners. Made of Bison’s very own Ipe wood deck tiles, the systems ensure longevity and require zero maintenance.



This innovative concept has further received accolades and has won Bison Innovative Products several awards and acknowledgements on different platforms. They include Architectural Record - Special Construction & Exterior Improvements - Bison Pop-Up Park, and listings in Sunset’s “The top 100 ideas, people, places and things that are making life in the West better right now”.



Customers can get free quotes for the Bison Pop-Up Park© by logging onto the Bison Innovative Products official website. The company offers its services at the most affordable rates.



About Bison Innovative Products

Since 1995, Bisonip.com has been a trusted name for supplying deck pedestals and wood decking tiles for pedestal supported decks and rooftop decking. Their supports give architects and building owners a simple, cost effective way to maximize rooftop spaces and build attractive, level pedestrian decks.



To know more about their offerings please visit - http://www.bisonip.com/streetDecks.php



Contact Details:

2395 West 4th Avenue

Denver, CO 80223

Phone: 800-333-4234

Fax: 303-825-5988