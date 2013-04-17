Bison Innovative Products Is a Finalist for Colorado Companies to Watch Award

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- Bison Innovative Products, manufacturer of rooftop decking products joins a select group of Colorado companies recognized as a Colorado Companies to watch finalist. This selection acknowledges the company's hard work, growth and success represented by consistent growth and product innovation and the company's contribution to business development in the state.



Colorado Companies to Watch honors second stage companies that develop valuable products and services, create quality jobs, enrich communities and create new industries throughout Colorado. The year-long program is hosted by the Colorado Office of Economic Development and the Edward Lowe Foundation.



“With increased urban demand for useable outdoor spaces, sales of our patented decking products have grown steadily in the past decade. We anticipate continued growth as we are uniquely positioned to capitalize on architectural and lifestyle trends incorporating outdoor rooftop environments and streetscapes. We are honored to be considered a Finalist in the Colorado Companies to Watch program and are pleased that the contribution of all of our employees has resulted in being named a Colorado Companies to Watch." states Lisa von Gunten, VP/General Manager.



Sam Bailey, Colorado Companies to Watch program director commented. "Colorado Companies to Watch is proud to recognize Bison Innovative Products as a 2013 Finalist. Founded in 1970, this company continues to grow its footprint and impact in Colorado as a leader in creating roof top environments. As an organization, we look forward to supporting Bison Innovative Product's future growth."



About Colorado Companies to Watch

Colorado Companies to Watch (http://www.Colorado.CompaniestoWatch.org) is a unique statewide awards program recognizing growing companies that fuel the economic fire of the state. Colorado Companies to Watch honors companies that develop valuable products and services, create quality jobs, enrich communities and create new industries throughout Colorado. The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade launched the program in 2009 in conjunction with the Edward Lowe Foundation, and valuable sponsors, key drivers, community and supporting partners, as well as volunteers from across Colorado.