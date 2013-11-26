Bison Innovative Products Now Offering Ipe Wood Deck Tile, Ensures Longevity

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- The only thing one should expect before installing an outdoor deck is the longevity of the wooden deck tiles used. The customer needs to be sure that the wood tiles require minimum to zero maintenance once they are installed. Bison Innovative Products, a renowned and reputed wood tiles supplying company, strives to address customers’ expectations through its Ipe wood deck tile range.



The Ipe deck tiles are compose of hardwood that is made up of a dense cell structure; thus ensuring natural protection against water, rotting, insect infestation, fungi, and other undesired entities. The hardwood can withstand any climate conditions, and has been given the highest rating.



The use of Ipe wood is therefore, very well justified in the creation of outdoor decking tiles. Customers prefer it over other kinds of hardwood as it ensures no maintenance. Bison Innovative Products offers a range of patio deck tiles at the most affordable rates.



Customers can get free quotes for the Ipe wood deck tiles by simply logging onto the Bison Innovative Products official website.



About Bison Innovative Products

Since 1995, Bisonip.com has been a trusted name for supplying deck pedestals and wood decking tiles for pedestal supported decks and rooftop decking. Their supports give architects and building owners a simple, cost-effective way to maximize rooftop space and build attractive, level pedestrian decks.



To know more about their offerings please visit - http://www.bisonip.com/woodTiles.php.

Contact Details:

2395 West 4th Avenue

Denver, CO 80223

Phone: 800-333-4234

Fax: 303-825-5988