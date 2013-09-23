Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Bison Innovative Products offers inventive roof deck ideas for aesthetic roof deck settings. They provide a range of roof deck tiles in various sizes that can complement any sort of roof setting. Their classic and authentic wood decking designs lets clients host their guests on natural wood deck roofing and enjoy the enthralling ambiance.



Whether residential decks or commercial decks they have been serving clients with some of the most exquisite roofing designs. While their roof deck systems are an enticing option to beautify the roof top or to cover existing cracked concrete or stone patios. Home owners can save money on regular maintenance as it only requires the deck to be cleaned and re-sealed with a simple process.



They also offer pop up parks the all new and vibrant option to create great outdoor seating. The pop up park option is affordable enough to install while providing retail owners valuable returns on the money spent. The real wood decking along with their planters creates a beautiful ambience for customer to sit and enjoy a meal.



Their spokesperson speaks about the POP-UP PARK option, “Join one of the newest urban trends by building a park-like atmosphere on streets using the Bison Pop-Up Park© system. Retail establishments like coffee shops and restaurants are teaming up with their municipalities to create innovative and beautiful public gathering areas with outdoor seating. Cities benefit by adding more open space for their communities while retail establishments experience new energy and vibrancy to their areas and report increased sales.”



They also offer green roof planning, an eco-friendly way to decorate the roof with beautiful plants.



About Bisonip.com

Since 1995, Bison has been the trusted name for supplying deck pedestals and wood tiles for pedestal supported decks and rooftop decking. Whether building creative rooftop decking environments, urban patios, terraces and rooftop decks or large, commercial flat rooftop terraces and plazas they can provide different designs and sizes of wood tiles and deck supports. Being one of the most trusted manufacturers of roof decking products, they offer endless options for any sort of commercial decks, residential decks and retrofitted decks.



To know more about them, please visit http://www.bisonip.com.

Contact Address -:

Bison Innovative Products

2395 West 4th Avenue

Denver, CO 80223

Phone: 800-333-4234 Fax: 303-825-5988

Email address: info@BisonIP.com