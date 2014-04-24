Bison Innovative Products Offers Striking Deck Pedestals for Rooftop Decking at Best Prices Possible

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Bison Innovative Products offers remarkable deck pedestals for rooftop decking at the best prices possible. Their deck supports raise a wide variety of decking surface materials over rooftops, plazas, concrete patios, on-grade, in water features; just about anywhere customers want to build a deck. Striking and well-built decks can also be set up over plane roofs, unappealing splintered concrete patios, parking spaces, etc. with their original, screw-to-adjust pedestal that assures an accurate level and smooth decking surface.



The company has a huge stock of roof deck ideas to enhance any rooftop. They also provide incredibly unique wood tiles that completely enhance the appearance of real wood. These are constructed with stainless steel screws and are either treated with oil to preserve and enrich their original color, or left untreated to develop a natural aged finish. In addition to the wood tile, they offer superior commercial grade products.



Talking about Bison pop-up park systems, a spokesperson from the company mentioned, “Join one of the newest urban trends by building a park-like atmosphere on the streets using the Bison Pop-Up Park© system. Retail establishments like coffee shops and restaurants are teaming up with their municipalities to create innovative and beautiful public gathering areas with outdoor seating. Cities benefit by adding more open space to their communities while retail establishments experience new energy and vibrancy to their areas and report increased sales.”



Additionally, these incredible pop-up parks offered by the company are affordable and easy to install, while providing retail owners a return on their investment.



About Bison Innovative Products

Bison Innovative Products is proud to be the leader in the rooftop decking industry. In addition to their full line of pedestal products, they sell commercial grade hardwood tiles and provide green roof consulting services. They are committed to developing new environmentally responsible rooftop deck and green roof solutions. Bison Deck Supports give architects and building owners a simple, cost effective way to maximize rooftop spaces and build attractive, level pedestrian decks. They have evolved with the changes and growth in the roofing industry, continually developing new products to meet changing contractor needs.



For more information, please visit- http://www.bisonip.com.



Contact Details-

Bison Innovative Products

2395 West 4th Avenue

Denver, CO 80223

Phone: 800 333 4234