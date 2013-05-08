Bison Innovative Products Offers Wood Tiles, an Ideal Blend of Beauty and Upscale Appearance of Real Wood

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- Bison Innovative Products offers wood tiles ideal blend of beauty and upscale appearance of real wood. Their commercial grade wood decking tiles are constructed with stainless steel screws and can be periodically treated with oil to preserve and enhance their original color or left untreated to develop a natural aged finish. Pre-assembled Bison wood IPE deck tiles are constructed from the select cut Brazilian hardwoods



Most of their deck tiles are made of eco-friendly rot-resistant materials; thus, one won't need to worry about replacing the new deck covering anytime soon. These attractive, efficient and economical tiles are easy to install as most of the varieties simply snap together. They also manufacture rugged multi-purpose outdoor steel benches for great relaxation for clients.



Bison Innovative Products, manufacturers of rooftop wood decking tiles and other products have now joined a select group of advertisers in Architectural Record magazine recognized for their excellence in print media advertising to the architectural community.



On the occasion Lisa von Gunten, Bison Innovative Products VP/General Manager says, “Bison Innovative Products celebrates this honor with graphic designer, Abbie Kozik, of Abbie Kozik Design in Denver along with their customers who use their products to create such dramatic and innovative projects.”



Bison is a leader in the rooftop decking industry. In addition to their full line of pedestal products, they sell commercial grade hardwood tiles, patio deck tiles and provide green roof consulting services. They continuously keep developing new environmentally responsible rooftop deck and green roof solutions. They have evolved with the changes and growth in the roofing industry continually developing new products to meet changing contractor needs.



About Bison Innovative Products

Since 1995, Bison is the trusted name for supplying deck pedestals and wood decking tiles for pedestal supported decks and rooftop decking. Their Supports give architects and building owners a simple, cost effective way to maximize rooftop spaces and build attractive, level pedestrian decks.



To know more about their offerings please visit -http://www.bisonip.com .