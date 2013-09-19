Bison Innovative Products Offers Wood Tiles for an Upgraded Look and Extended Longevity to Deck and Patios

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Bison Innovative Products offers wood tiles for an upgraded look and extended longevity to decks and patios. Their wood deck tiles are a great way to transform an outdoor space without worrying about the maintenance. Their versatile patio deck tiles are a quick and simple solution for deck and patio installation, while imparting a rich hardwood look to the outdoors. They are less expensive and available in a range of styles and sizes.



Their range of deck tiles are hard and strong, made up of tropical hardwood providing an enduring and smooth surface, and a beautiful appearance. The tiles are available in standard, semi and custom sizes while offering a fast and easy installation with unique pattern options. Their wood tiles provide an aesthetic appearance to the outdoors while requiring little maintenance. Their deck tiles have been used for constructing pedestal paver systems with varied patterns.



Their spokesperson speaks about their deck support system, “Adjustable BISON Deck Supports elevates a variety of decking surface materials over rooftops, plazas, concrete patios, on-grade, in-water features anywhere you want to build a deck. Our patented, screw-to-adjust pedestal assures precisely level and smooth decking surfaces so you can install stunning and sturdy decks over flat roofs, unsightly cracked concrete patios, parking spaces, etc.”



Their deck tiles along with their deck support systems have been providing a great option for architects to design an enthralling pedestal paver system on roof tops. Their Deck Supports give architects and building owners a cost effective way to design and build pedestrian space and plaza decks.



About bisonip.com

Since 1995, Bison has been the trusted name for supplying deck pedestals and wood tiles for pedestal supported decks and rooftop decking. Whether building creative rooftop decking environments, urban patios, terraces and rooftop decks or large, commercial flat rooftop terraces and plazas, they can provide different designs and sizes of wood tiles and deck support. Being one of the most trusted manufacturers of roof decking products they offer endless options for any sort of commercial decks, residential decks and retrofitted decks.



To know more about them please visit http://www.bisonip.com .

Contact Address -:

Bison Innovative Products

2395 West 4th Avenue

Denver, CO 80223

Phone: 800-333-4234 Fax: 303-825-5988

Email address: info@BisonIP.com