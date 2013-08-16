Bison Now Offering Integrated Bison Cubes, a Three-in-One Garden Bench Planter

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Taking care of people's sitting, storage and plantation need at once, Bison now offers integrated Bison cubes, a very beautiful garden bench planter for a comfortable and attractive rooftop environment.



The company is offering four different kinds of Bison cubes – Aluminum Cubes, Weathered Steel Cube, Ipe Hardwood Cube, and Ipe Tops. A spokesperson for Bison elaborates, “All the cubes are available in different colors and sizes and comes with a limited 3 year warranty on cube structures and on powder coated finishes.”



Amid discussing services, the spokesperson also mentions the unique features of each kind of Bison Cubes. He says, “Aluminum Cubes are super strong, lightweight and durable and is completely maintenance free. Weathered Steel Cube meanwhile is heavyweight steel construction and features a very beautiful rust patina. Likewise Aluminum Cube, it is also maintenance free.”



“The next cubes are made of Ipe wood, probably the toughest wood available presently. Thus, both the Ipe Hardwood Cube and Ipe Tops (single and double) require very low maintenance.”



Customers can simply get a free estimate for their project by simply filling Bison's Request Pricing form. The sales representatives of the company simply answer regarding the project’s overall estimations. “We work with distributors worldwide. So we can provide you with accurate information as quickly as possible”, confirms the spokesperson. Customers can also request the estimates for other projects offered by Bison for roof deck systems, wood tiles, pop-up park, green roof etc.



About Bison Innovative Products

Bison Innovative Products Founded in 1970 as a roofing and construction supply company, United Construction Products, has evolved with the changes and growth in the roofing industry continually developing new products to meet changing contractor needs. Bison is proud to be the leader in the rooftop decking industry. In addition to their full line of pedestal products, the company sells commercial grade hardwood tiles, and provide green roof consulting services. They are committed to developing new environmentally responsible rooftop deck and green roof solutions.



For more information, visit their newly launched website http://www.bisonip.com/woodTiles.php



Bison Innovative Products

2395 West 4th Avenue

Denver, CO 80223

Phone: 800 333 4234

Fax: 303 825 5988