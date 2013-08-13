Bison Offering Adjustable Outdoor Deck Flooring Supports

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Bison, a famous name in the rooftop decking industry, is offering adjustable outdoor deck flooring supports for “a variety of decking surface materials”. They include materials over rooftops, plazas, concrete, patios, on-grade, in water, etc.



A spokesperson for Bison further states, “Our patented, screw-to-adjust pedestal assures a precisely level and smooth decking surfaces so you can install stunning and sturdy decks over flat roofs, unsightly cracked concrete patios, parking spaces, etc.”



He adds, “We are highly qualified in determining the support requirements of a deck floor. This makes us highly reliable in designing the deck support as per the governing building code. We only mean to avoid any damages that often take place due to lack of adequate support, and sometimes because of corrosion or decay.”



The company thus offers adjustable deck supports only from the most reliable manufacturers such as VERSADJUST©, LEVEL.IT©, SCREWJACK©, etc., for both residential and commercial decks. The products are usually shipped within 1 to 2 business days.



The surface materials used in deck flooring can be chosen among wood tiles, natural stone, concrete pavers, or wood planking over traditional wood stringers. Speaking particularly about wood tiles for its high demand among clients, the Bison spokesperson states, “These modular deck tiles, like others, are easily adjustable with our deck supports, and are three times harder than red oak; class A fire rates; highly durable and long lasting; and requires low maintenance.”



About Bison Innovative Products

Bison Innovative Products Founded in 1970 as a roofing and construction supply company, United Construction Products, has evolved with the changes and growth in the roofing industry continually developing new products to meet changing contractor needs. Bison is proud to be the leader in the rooftop decking industry. In addition to their full line of pedestal products, the company sells commercial grade hardwood tiles, and provide green roof consulting services. They are committed to developing new environmentally responsible rooftop deck and green roof solutions.



For more information, visit their newly launched website http://www.bisonip.com/plantersSeating.php



Contact Detail:

Bison Innovative Products

2395 West 4th Avenue

Denver, CO 80223

Phone: 800 333 4234

Fax: 303 825 5988