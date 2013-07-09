Bison's Preassembled Wood Deck Tiles Adding Style and Chic at Affordable Prices

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- Harvested in most environmentally responsible method wood that Bison Innovative Products uses for their wood decking tiles, are a perfect example of perfection at work and paragon of Green living. Their Preassembled Bison Wood Deck Tiles are constructed from select cut Brazilian hardwoods: Ipê and Massaranduba FSC Certified (FSC-C013454), which have been harvested in the most environmentally responsible manner



One representative at Bison Innovative Products while addressing to the media stated, “We have a passion for design and innovative deck tiles that are sourced through certified reclaimed wood, Ipê and Massaranduba FSC Certified. These deck tiles generate a beautiful outdoor floor on any exterior surface easily and without a complicated construction process. We at Bison Wood Decking Tiles are ideal for blending the beauty and upscale appearance of real wood.”



The company also offers Ipe Deck Tiles that are perfect solution for any outdoor living area because of their versatility and durability. Their Ipe wood deck tiles are ideal for the most demanding fully exposed exterior situations including roof decks and patios, and can cope with snow, ice and the blazing sun and even in extreme weather.



IPE also known as “ironwood” is a unique decking material that brings the warmth and beauty of indoor hardwoods to the outdoors. IPE deck tiles are resistant against rot, insects, UV exposure, ice, salt and other types of damage and provide a durable solution. Wood deck tiles provided by the company are ideal for blending the beauty and upscale appearance of real wood.



Apart from wood deck tiles and IPE deck tiles, the company also offers Patio deck tiles, and outdoor steel benches at competitive prices.



About Bison

Delivering innovative products since 1995, Bison is the trusted name for supplying deck pedestals and wood tiles for pedestal supported decks and rooftop decking. Their supports give architects and building owners a simple, cost effective way to maximize rooftop spaces and build attractive, level pedestrian decks.



To know more visit: http://www.bisonip.com/