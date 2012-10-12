Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2012 -- Bisphenol A Industry Outlook in Thailand to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants provides an in-depth coverage of Thailand Bisphenol A industry. The research presents major market trends affecting the Bisphenol A industry in Thailand. The report covers Thailand Bisphenol A plants and presents installed capacity by process and technology. In addition, it presents Bisphenol A demand and production forecasts, end use demand forecasts, price trends, trade balance data and company shares of the major Bisphenol A producers in Thailand. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive coverage of Thailand Bisphenol A industry including all the major parameters.
Scope
- Bisphenol A industry supply scenario in Thailand from 2000 to 2016 consisting of plants capacity growth, installed plant capacity by production process and technology
- Information of all active and planned Bisphenol A plants in Thailand with capacity forecasts to 2016
- Detailed information on all operating and planned projects covering details such as process, technology, operator and equity details
- Bisphenol A industry market dynamics in Thailand from 2000 to 2016 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices
- Trade balance data from 2000 to 2016 including import and export data, net exports and imports as percentage of demand in the country
- Company snapshots including company overview, business description and information on the current and upcoming Bisphenol A plants
- Company shares of key Bisphenol A producers in the country
Reasons to buy
- Obtain the most up to date information available on the Bisphenol A industry in Thailand
- Benefit from GlobalData’s advanced insight on the Bisphenol A industry in Thailand
- Identify the macro and micro-economic trends affecting the Bisphenol A industry in Thailand
- Understand the market positioning of Bisphenol A producers in Thailand
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Benchmark your operations and strategies against the major companies in Thailand
Companies Mentioned
Bayer AG, PTT Public Company Limited,
To view table of contents for this market report please visit:
http://www.reportstack.com/product/90329/bisphenol-a-industry-outlook-in-thailand-to-2016-market-size-company-share-price-trends-capacity-forecasts-of-all-active-and-planned-plants.html