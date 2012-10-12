Bisphenol a Industry Outlook in the UK to 2016 - Market Size, Price Trends and Trade Balance New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2012 -- Bisphenol A Industry Outlook in the UK to 2016 - Market Size, Price Trends and Trade Balance provides an in-depth coverage of the UK Bisphenol A industry. The research presents Bisphenol A demand and production forecasts, end use demand forecasts, price trends, and trade balance data. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive coverage of the UK Bisphenol A industry including all the major parameters.



Scope



- Bisphenol A industry market dynamics in the UK from 2000 to 2016 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices

- Trade balance data from 2000 to 2016 including import and export data, net exports and imports as percentage of demand in the country



Reasons to buy



- Obtain the most up to date information available on the Bisphenol A industry in the UK

- Benefit from GlobalData’s advanced insight on the Bisphenol A industry in the UK



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