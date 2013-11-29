Bisphenol a Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- The demand for Bisphenol A is mainly triggered by growing demand from electrical and electronic and automotive industries. Asia Pacific dominates the global market for Bisphenol A. The Bisphenol A report by Transparency Market Research analyses, estimates and forecasts Bisphenol A demand on a global and regional level for the six year period from 2013 to 2019, in terms of volume and revenue. The study also provides information on restraints, drivers and opportunities along with the impact on the overall market for the forecast period. The report segments the market based on application and region and offers estimates and forecast of the Bisphenol A market for each segment.



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The study analyses the product value chain beginning with feed stock material up to end-use. In addition it also evaluates the market based on Porter’s five forces model that analyses the degree of competition in the market by considering other factors such as the bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threat from substitute products and new entrants. The report includes a detailed competitive landscape of the Bisphenol A market including company market share analysis and the profile of key market participants.



In this study the Bisphenol A market is segmented based on its application and geography. The demand of each application for Bisphenol A in terms of volume and revenue for each region is forecasted in this report for the period from 2013 to 2019.



The Bisphenol A market is segmented based on applications such as polycarbonate, epoxy resins and others (flame retardants, unsaturated polyester resins, and polyacrylate, polyetherimide and polysulfone resins); and based on geographies into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The demand of each application of Bisphenol A in terms of volume and revenue for each of these regions is forecasted in this report for the period 2013 to 2019.



Some of the leading manufacturers profiled in this report include Bayer Material Science, SABIC Innovative Plastics, and Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc., Dow Chemicals, Nan Ya Plastics and Mitsui Chemicals among others. These companies are profiled in detail covering features such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments.



Bisphenol A Market: Application Segment Analysis

Polycarbonates

Epoxy resins

Others (Flame retardants, unsaturated polyester resin, polyacrylate, polyetherimide, polysulfone resins, etc)



Bisphenol A Market: Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia pacific

Rest of the world