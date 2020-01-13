Bisphosphonates Market: Industry Segments, Size, Trends & Market Projections for Upcoming Years

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a brand new report on the Bisphosphonates Market (Therapeutic Areas - Cancer, and Degenerative Bone Diseases; Application - Orthopedics, Oncology, and Gynecology; Distribution Channel - Hospitals, Online Channels, and Retail Pharmacies; Mode of Delivery - Oral, and Intravenous): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025. Bisphosphonates are a group of medicines that are used in the treatment of osteoporosis, Paget's disease of bone, and may be used to lower high calcium levels in people with cancer. According to the report, the global bisphosphonates market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Increasing Geriatric Population is Driving the Market Growth During the Forecast Period



Aged people get fractures due to a decrease in bone density and weakening of bones. According to the World Health Organization, between 2015 and 2050, the proportion of the world's population over 60 years will nearly double from 12% to 22%. By 2020, the number of people aged 60 years and older will outnumber children younger than 5 years. In 2050, 80% of older people will be living in low-and middle-income countries.



Degenerative Bone Diseases Segment is Anticipated to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period



According to the analyst at Infinium Global Research, the scope of the market is analyzed on the basis of therapeutic areas, application, distribution channel, and mode of delivery. Based on therapeutic areas. The sub-markets include cancer and degenerative bone diseases. Based on the application the sub-markets include orthopedics, oncology, and gynecology. Based on the distribution channel, the sub-market include hospitals, online channels, and retail pharmacies. Moreover, the bisphosphonates market by mode of delivery is further segmented into oral and intravenous.



Among therapeutic areas, the sub-segment degenerative bone diseases are anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. The bisphosphonate molecule class binds specifically to hydroxyapatite and inhibits osteoclast resorption of bone, providing direct treatment for degenerative bone disorders. These bone-binding molecules also provide the opportunity to deliver other drugs specifically to the bone by bisphosphonate conjugation.



Competitive Analysis



The key players featured in the report are Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi-Aventis, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis International AG, Procter & Gamble Company, Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Apotex Inc., Cobalt Pharmaceuticals Inc., Genentech Inc., and other companies.



JAMA Publication of Phase ll Results of Sprifermin for Osteoarthritis Structure of Modification Announced by Merck



The publication of these clinical data assessing therapeutic intervention for osteoarthritis in the Journal of the American Medical Association and at the upcoming American College of Rheumatology Annual Meeting are noteworthy," Luciano Rossetti, Global head of research & development at the Biopharma business of Merck.



