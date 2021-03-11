Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Investor Notice: Deadline in Lawsuit on March 22, 2021

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2021 -- A deadline is coming up on March 22, 2021 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT).



Investors who purchased shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: March 22, 2021. NASDAQ: BTBT stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) common shares between December 21, 2020 and January 8, 2021, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between December 21, 2020 and January 8, 2021, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Bit Digital overstated the extent of its a bitcoin mining operation, and that as a result, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



