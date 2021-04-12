Bitberry Finance Received New Strategic Investments from AU21, SL2 & Inclusion Capital

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2021 -- Bitberry Finance (BBR) announced to have received new investments fundings from AU21, SL2 & Inclusion Capital on 13 April 2021.



BBR is backed by South Korea No. 1 cryptocurrency wallet service provider Bitberry Wallet and this has opened up DeFi opportunities for many new users. This has also attracted many venture capital funds globally. "We are thankful for the interest and support from the VCs globally. For our first round, we have accepted AU21 Capital, SL2 Capital & Inclusion Capital as our strategic investors. Our team hopes to expand our business offering globally with their inputs. On a sidenote, there will also be other rounds of investors coming in and we will reveal that in the near future." Jae Bum Yoo, CEO of Bitberry explained.



The strategic investors are not new to the cryptocurrency space:



AU21 Capital is a venture capital firm headquartered in San Francisco, California. They have made successful investments in projects such as SuperFarm, The Graph, OpenOcean, Xend, Terra Virtua, Meter, and Public Mint.



SL2 Capital invests in all sectors, with a primary focus on Web 3.0 and DLT. Their recent investments include Casper Labs, Helium, Polkaraka, and Naos Finance.



Inclusion Capital specializes in incubating and investing in interoperable blockchain companies. They have successfully invested in DAO maker, Xend Finance, and Unilayer.



DeFi is all about empowering users to manage their own asset without relying on centralized institutions. BBR saw the gaps in the market and have created their platform based on the principles of decentralized autonomous organization, also known as DAO. BBR plans to solve this issue by creating a safe, easy, and profitable DeFi platform and adding the advantage of CeFi platform. BBR is managed by their community through decentralized governance and will continue its effort in delivering quality DeFi products to their global audiences.



About Bitberry Finance

Bitberry Finance is the world's first structure of referral model in DeFi. They have recently introduced the decentralized exchange 'Bitberry Dex' (exchange.bitberryswap.org). With just one click of the button, anyone can use Bitberry Dex for 24 hours at anytime, anywhere and convert to various tokens including Ethereum, BBR, USDC, AAVE, COMP, DAI, MTL, UNI, USDT, etc.



