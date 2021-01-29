Bitberry Wallet Launched BBR Finance DeFi Platform in South Korea

Seoul City, South Korea -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2021 -- Bitberry Wallet, the leading cryptocurrency wallet provider in South Korea has announced that they have launched Bitberry Finance, in short, BBR Finance on 29th January 2021. Root One Software, the owner of Bitberry, aims to create a new DeFi platform for their existing clients.



DeFi stands for "decentralized finance". This is an umbrella term for a variety of financial applications in cryptocurrency or blockchain geared toward disrupting financial intermediaries. It has disrupted the finance world and has taken its form in 2021.



BBR Finance has introduced a completely new method with the existing DeFi platform that accesses the menu of staking, LP supply, smart farms and multifarms by exchanging FarmBBR (fBBR), a miner token.



When users deposit for example Sodacoin, Ethereum, and Tether which are currently listed on Bithumb. They can use them to borrow fBBR miner tokens. fBBR allows you to participate in farming pools such as yield farming, smart farming, and multi farming through the staking process. The new concept has drive attention as this is consensus-based cooperative farming and mining.



An official spokesperson from BBR Bitberry Finance said, "We designed the DeFi model to be easily accessible, unlike some other DeFi projects which were difficult and close and are mainly for experts. Our mutual collaboration yield farming model will also introduce a referral structure that has not yet been attempted in Phase 2."



BBR Finance's Telegram community and Kakao community have already attracted more than 10,000 participants to date. The spokesperson also added that he wants to present a proper DeFi platform and ecosystem in South Korea, for the South Korean community and beyond.



BBR Finance has a few more plans in its pipeline for 2021. For more information, visit https://bitberryfinance.medium.com/introducing-bitberry-finance-4a971d197272 for the latest updates.



About BitBerry

BitBerry, founded in 2016 is a leading cryptocurrency wallet in South Korea with over 100,000 users. We aim to make money transfer simple, easy and secure globally based on blockchain technology. You can send money to your friends via their registered phone number at BitBerry.



