Bitcoin Accepting Gold and Silver Bullion Shop Bitcoincommodities.com Experiences Tenfold Growth in 2011 - 2012, and Expects Similar Growth for 2012 - 2013

Berlin, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- In 2011, Dennis Daiber founded Bitcoincommodities.com; a Bitcoin online store selling gold, silver bullion and physical Bitcoins. Beginning as a hobby and evolving into a serious business, the shop experienced tenfold growth between 2011 and 2012.



About Bitcoincommodities

The last year has seen a number of online retailers which accept Bitcoin succeed in these tough economic times, and Bitcoincommodities is no exception. Bitcoincommodities allows anyone worldwide to diversify their investment capital into physical Casascius Bitcoins, gold bars, gold coins, silver bars, silver coins and more.



Bitcoincommodities relaunched in early 2013 with a new site design and many new features, and customers can now choose to have their goods shipped from either Europe, or the USA, for tax and convenience purposes. Customers from the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, Australia, The Netherlands, Ireland, Switzerland, Malaysia, Taiwan, New Zealand, Japan, Singapore, and Norway can now enjoy a $40 flat rate of shipping on all orders from the USA! Discounts of 1.5% are offered on orders over $17 000.



With the Bitcoin price increasing more than 250% this year alone, it isn’t surprising to see Bitcoin for sale alongside traditional investment vehicles like gold and silver. This forward thinking retailer enables progressive investors to buy into physical Bitcoin, gold and silver, all in one place. The online dealer has experienced resounding success: Bitcoincommodities experienced tenfold growth between 2011 and 2012, and is projected to experience the same level of growth between 2012 and 2013.



