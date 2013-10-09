Bitcoin Alliance of Canada Announces Anthony Di Iorio as Executive Director

Toronto, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Toronto, Canada - The Bitcoin Alliance of Canada (BAC) is proud to announce the appointment of Anthony Di Iorio as its inaugural Executive Director. Elected unanimously by the seven member Board of Directors, Anthony is an active member of the Bitcoin community who brings a wealth of experience in business, technology, and media to the role. Familiar to enthusiasts as founder of the Toronto Bitcoin Community Meetup and heard frequently on the airwaves as a strong advocate for professionalism, public education, and development within the Bitcoin economy, Anthony is also an entrepreneur who sees big things in Bitcoin's future.



“I'm very excited to continue moving the Alliance forward towards our official launch to the public,” says Anthony, pledging to work closely with committee leaders as well as ensuring the organization is run in a cost-effective and time-efficient manner. “Representing the Canadian Bitcoin community fairly is especially important to me.”



As Executive Director Mr. Di Iorio’s responsibilities will include organizing the day-to-day operations of the BAC, developing the established committees alongside committee leaders, and bringing on board advisors and volunteers that will help strengthen the organization.



About the Bitcoin Alliance of Canada

The BAC is a non-profit organization dedicated: to raising awareness of bitcoin among Canadian consumers, merchants, businesses, regulators, and policy makers; to promoting bitcoin adoption in Canada; to further Canadian and international study and research in bitcoin and other virtual currencies; and, to promoting Canadian participation in international partnerships, associations, and other efforts to promote, study, research, and discuss bitcoin and other virtual currencies.



About Bitcoin

Bitcoin is a digital currency, a protocol, and a software that enables instant peer-to-peer transactions and worldwide payments for almost no processing fees. Bitcoin uses technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and bitcoin issuance is carried out collectively by the network. Through many of its unique properties, Bitcoin allows exciting uses that cannot be covered by any previous payment systems. The software is a community-driven, free, open-source project released under the MIT license.



For information on the Alliance, or if you wish to volunteer or help the organization pursue its mission, please contact the Bitcoin Alliance of Canada at (416)-831-9593, or email adiiorio@bitcoinalliance.ca