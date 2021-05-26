Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2021 -- Global Bitcoin Atm Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Major Players in Bitcoin Atm Report Include,

Coinme (United States), Coinsource (United States), Bitxatm (German), Orderbob (Austria), RUSbit (Russia), GENERAL BYTES (Czech Republic), Genesis Coin (United States), Lamassu (United Kingdom), COVAULT (United States), Bitaccess (Canada),



Niche technological interests to quickly proliferating monetary instruments that are the subject of intense public interest. The United States recorded the fastest spread in the world of Bitcoin ATMs, and it acquired the largest share of Bitcoin ATMs within its territory. Bitcoin ATM is a booth that permits an individual to purchase Bitcoin utilizing a programmed teller machine. These machines do not connect to a bank account and instead connect the customer directly to a Bitcoin exchange for a localized and convenient way to purchase Bitcoin in person. Regular areas for Bitcoin ATMs are within a retail location, shop, bar, cafÃ©, shopping centre or airport. According to the research Bitcoin ATMs in 2020 expanded to more exceeding than 13'000 worldwide from about 5,000 at the beginning of 2019 and fewer than 2,500 at the beginning of 2018 according to CoinATMRadar, and largest of those deployments are in the United States.



Bitcoin Atm Market Data Breakdown and Market Segmentation:

by Type (Unidirectional (one-way), Bidirectional (two-way)), Application (Retail store, Shop, Restaurant, Airport, Mall, Others (Shop, Other)), Components (Monitor, QR scanner, Bill acceptor, Dispenser, Software), Use (Buying bitcoin, Selling bitcoin)



Market Trend

- The trends of Cashless and on-demand payments



Market Drivers

- The increasing diversity of the spread of crypto ATMs within the United States

- Rising interest from both retail buyers and financial institutions, including financial behemoth Paypal.

- Growing Installations of Crypto ATMs in Restaurants, Bars, General



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Bitcoin Atm market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.



The Bitcoin Atm market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Bitcoin Atm market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.



Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Bitcoin Atm Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.



Key Market Features in Global Bitcoin Atm Market

The report highlights Bitcoin Atm market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Bitcoin Atm market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Bitcoin Atm Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Bitcoin Atm Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Bitcoin Atm Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.5 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.6 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Bitcoin Atm Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Bitcoin Atm Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Software Tools, Platforms, Industry Segmentation, Virtual Assistant, Business Analytics and Reporting, Customer Behavioural Analytics, Others), Application (Virtual Assistant (Chatbots), Business Analytics and Reporting, Customer Behavioural Analytics, Others (includes market research, advertising, and marketing campaign)), Components (Solution, Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises))

5.1 Global Bitcoin Atm Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Bitcoin Atm Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Bitcoin Atm Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Bitcoin Atm Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Bitcoin Atm Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

